Food Center sees increase in need during pandemic

WARRENSBURG — As the needs of the community have shifted with each development in the ongoing pandemic, the Food Center has made changes to how it distributes food and accepts donations.
A food drive, in association with CROP Hunger Walk on May 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 206 N. College St., was the first drive-by food drive for the Food Center.
For the food drive, volunteers wore masks and gloves while handling donations.
The food donations were housed in the church for 72 hours before being moved to the Food Center.
Monetary donations were also accepted.
“I want to thank everyone in Warrensburg for coming out to that,” Food Center Director Carrie Ewing said. “Did an awesome job. We had a lot of good response and really helped us out quite a bit in showing up some of the things we were short on.”
The food drive was organized due to COVID-19 and the subsequent demand on the center.
Ewing said there has been an increase in homeless and new clients seeking food and supplies during the pandemic.
“We are seeing some people who were formerly housed, not currently housed and there are quite a few people who said that they are living in their cars,” Ewing said.
The Food Center has been taking precautions while interacting with clients and handling food.
As COVID-19 appeared in Johnson County, Ewing spoke with Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong and Johnson County Community Health Services about what precautions the Food Center would need to take to continue service.
The Food Center currently does not allow clients to enter the building. Instead, clients park in designated spots outside the center and volunteers go out to the cars to ask the clients about what they need.
Ewing said that though the Food Center is considered a client-choice food pantry, during the pandemic the Food Center cannot be fully client-choice.
The center prepares boxes of food and commodities based on the needs of the client, such as family size, which are then walked out to clients’ vehicles in a cart. Clients are able to make limited choices on additional items.
The carts are sanitized every time they are used.
“We are just doing our best to stay as sanitary and safe as possible,” Ewing said.
Ewing said the Food Center is limiting the number of volunteers at the building to less than 10 at any given time.
“Our churches have just been doing a really awesome job in stepping up to fill the gap left by our vulnerable volunteers who have chosen to shelter-in-place right now,” Ewing said, as many of the people who normally volunteer at the Food Center are senior citizens.
Ewing said the Food Center is in need of pastas, minute rice, corn, diced tomatoes, peaches and tuna in pouches, but would prefer monetary donations at this time as volunteers who can sort and carry canned items are limited.
“We were, and we still are, short on some commonly available things that are not (currently) commonly available,” Ewing said. “We do not have the volunteers here able to accept large amounts of food unexpectedly."
The Food Center is not currently taking food donations that are left at the building.
“We are trying to get the word out to people who have never needed us before, that we are here,” Ewing said.
The Food Center is open 1 to 3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays for clients and is located at 137 E. Culton St.
To donate food items or to organize a food drive, contact the Food Center at (660) 747-6188.
Monetary donations can be made out to the Food Center and mailed to P.O. Box 872 in Warrensburg.
