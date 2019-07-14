Food Center seeks community support

WARRENSBURG — After serving close to 500 households in June, the Johnson County Food Center seeks the community's help in replenishing its supply of goods.
In June, Food Center served 481 households, equating yo 1,087 individuals, including 282 children and 174 senior citizens.
The Food Center states it is critically low on basic supplies such as canned corn, green beans, assorted vegetables, canned main dishes and fruits, pastas and pasta sauce.
It also needs personal hygiene items such as toilet paper, dental care products and deodorant, as well as adult diapers.
After hearing the call for help, Johnson County first responders united and planned a pair of food drives.
The first was held Friday, July 12, while another drive is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 19.
Donations may be dropped off at the Food Center, 137 E. Culton St., from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays or 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
Call (660) 747-6188 to arrange to drop off large donations.
Monetary donations may be sent to The Food Center, P.O. Box 872, Warrensburg, MO 64093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.