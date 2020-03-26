WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center stated an employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The hospital states the individual was directly exposed, off-site of WMMC, to another Johnson County resident that tested positive for COVID-19.
WMMC reports the staff member was on personal leave and had not returned to WMMC following the exposure.
The hospital reports the individual was notified of the exposure and immediately placed in self-quarantine while waiting for the results.
“This employee did not enter WMMC after exposure to the positive case,” Jennifer Koepke, WMMC’s chief nursing officer, said. “Our team is in constant collaboration and following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to work diligently to slow the spread.”
WMMC has implemented several processes in the last two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Johnson County including practicing social distancing, screening entrances and employees for symptoms, reducing visitors, launching #TeamUp2CleanUp, employee education and virtual visits.“We are incredibly thankful to our staff who are staying diligent on the frontlines to support the community during this unprecedented time,” Darinda Dick, WMMC CEO, said. “We are taking this pandemic very seriously and because of our strong employee screening protocols we have been able to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
WMMC stated the safety of Johnson County is its top priority and it is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
To learn how WMMC is being proactive during this time and how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit WMMC.com/COVID-19.
