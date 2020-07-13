JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County recorded its first two deaths due to COVID-19 complications the week of July 5 through July 11.
Johnson County Community Health Services announced Wednesday, July 8, that it was notified of the first death of a Johnson County resident due to complications from COVID-19.
JCCHS stated the death occurred Wednesday morning at the individual’s residence.
“We are deeply saddened to report this news. Johnson County Community Health Services would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during this time of loss,” JCCHS Administrator Mary Thaut said. “Our communities’ health and safety continue to be our highest priority during this time of uncertainty.”
JCCHS announced a second death related to complications from COVID-19 in Johnson County on Friday, July 10.
JCCHS stated the Johnson County resident’s death occurred early Friday at a local, long-term care facility.
Johnson County residents are reminded to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These actions include:
- Wear a face covering when in a public location.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover coughs and sneezes using the elbow or shoulder rather than hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if sick.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
