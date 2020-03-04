WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Fire Department, Warrensburg Police Department and Johnson County Emergency Management responded to the report of a suspicious package Monday afternoon, March 2, in Warrensburg.
Johnson County, Missouri E-911 received a call regarding a suspicious package at the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce/Amtrak Train Station in Warrensburg at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Upon initial dispatch of units from the Warrensburg Fire Department, additional response was requested from the Warrensburg Police Department and Johnson County Emergency Management Agency.
JCEMA personnel deployed the agency's small unmanned aircraft system within the building for a brief time, until the system struck an item within a confined area.
Upon reset of the aircraft, it was utilized by WFD personnel to live stream and document operations within the building.
Within an hour of the initial call, WFD personnel determined the package contained no items of any danger to the public and the building occupants were allowed to return.
"This is a textbook see something, say something scenario," JCEMA Deputy Director Cassidy Poteet stated.
