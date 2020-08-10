WARRENSBURG — Local high school students had the chance to get dressed up and walk down a red carpet during Warrensburg Main Street's Prom Parade July 24.
Photographers Dacia Adams, Kristen Gillespie and Rachel Hanson volunteered their time to photograph participants as they made their way down the red carpet.
Restaurants such as Heroes Restaurant and Pub, La Sous Terre and Cafe Blackadder offered food and seating specials to participants.
Pine Street in downtown Warrensburg was temporarily closed for the event.
WMS also hosted a "promposal" contest where seniors could submit a photo of themselves asking their partner to prom in creative ways.
The contest winners were decided through public voting.
The first place winners were Calahan Taylor and Lexi Browning, who received a downtown dining gift certificate.
In second place were Mark Voskovitch and Sydney Foulks, who won a gift certificate for their prom flowers at Awesome Blossoms.
WMS Executive Director Jill Purvis said talks regarding a prom-related event had been discussed at WMS since April 2019.
"Historically, a lot of our high school students have gone to Kansas City to eat dinner before they go to prom, so we wanted to create something not only to recognize our students during prom, but to encourage them to stay locally and eat locally," Purvis said.
Purvis said WMS began speaking with groups of high school students during the 2019-20 school year to see what the students would want to see and do at the event.
Two high schools students also helped WMS create the poster for the event.
Purvis said the majority of the plans for the event were in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but only a few alterations to the event were made due to the ongoing pandemic.
Purvis said while the event was outside, attendees were still encouraged to social distance and wear masks.
Purvis said after receiving positive feedback from students, parents and downtown restaurants, WMS plans to make the Prom Parade an annual event and make additions to further better the event.
