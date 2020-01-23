Fire Station 12 provides additional firefighting service to rural Knob Noster

KNOB NOSTER — In late 2019, the Johnson County Fire Protection District opened the newly constructed Fire Station 12 (Burtville) located at 830 S.E. Highway Y in the rural Knob Noster area.
The station, located to the southwest of Whiteman Air Force Base, adds an additional fire station for district firefighting operations.
“Station 12 adds another piece to our operations to provide additional service to a growing populated area of our district that was in excess of five miles from a station,” Fire Chief Larry Jennings said. “With the opening of the new station, we are bringing approximately 1,016 known structures with an estimated assessed valuation of over $31 million within five road miles of a station which decreases response times for fire personnel to scenes as well as potentially assisting property owners with lowering insurance rates.”
Property owners in the area are encouraged to contact their insurance company to determine if the opening of the new station will assist them in lowering their insurance rates based upon the Insurance Services Office rating.
ISO evaluates local fire departments and formulates protection classifications which are used by many insurance companies for property insurance calculations.
The classification scale runs from Class 1, the best, to class 10, the lowest.
Properties more than five miles from a district fire station are a Class 10.
With the addition of Station 12, many properties in the area within five road miles of the new station may be eligible to lower to a Class 6 rating.
Additional information about District ISO Ratings can be located on the JCFPD website.
Additionally, the opening of Station 12 brings the need for additional volunteer firefighting personnel to join the JCFPD to assist in serving the area.
Interested parties can obtain information and an application at the JCFPD website.
The JCFPD serves an area of approximately 525 square miles in the eastern two-thirds of Johnson County.
More information about the JCFPD can be found online at jcfpd.net or on Facebook at facebook.com/johnsoncountyfpd.
An open house at Station 12 will be scheduled in the future and will be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.