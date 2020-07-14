WARRENSBURG — The Fire Fighters Association of Missouri honored Johnson County Fire Protection District firefighter Darrell Mangan during a web-based virtual awards ceremony Saturday, July 11.
Mangan received a meritorious award for life-saving actions he took while off duty in March 2019.
On March 3, 2019, Mangan was having a meal at a restaurant in Sedalia.
During his meal, Mangan observed a young gentleman choking on food lodged in his throat.
According to witness reports, the young man was not able to exchange air and his skin had started to change color due to the lack of breathing.
Mangan approached the individual, determined he was in distress and administered abdominal thrusts until the food was dislodged from the individual’s throat.
Mangan summoned emergency medical personnel but the male refused further medical assistance.
Afterwards, Mangan continued checking in with the male to ensure he was still okay before leaving the restaurant.
“Firefighter Mangan’s actions successfully saved the gentleman’s life,” JCFPD Chief Larry Jennings said. “Our personnel are always willing to step in and do what needs to be done. Serving others, whether working as a firefighter or not, is a trait of the members of our organization. Firefighter Mangan is a shining example of service above self.”
The District Board of Directors will recognize Mangan and present him with a plaque from the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, July 14.
The entire Fire Fighters Association of Missouri virtual awards ceremony can be viewed on its Facebook page at facebook.com/ffamo.
More information about the Johnson County Fire Protection District can be found online at jcfpd.net or on Facebook at facebook.com/johnsoncountyfpd.
