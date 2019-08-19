WARRENSBURG — After a day of interviews, the candidates for the position of fire chief of the Warrensburg Fire Department met with community members for cookies and conversation on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Warrensburg Community Center.
The five candidates are John Bailot, fire chief of Worthington, Ohio; Gary Birch, fire chief of Leavenworth, Kansas; Kenneth Jennings, a captain on the Warrensburg Fire Department; Doyle Oxley, interim fire chief of the WFD; and Robert Shaw, retired fire chief of Du Quoin, Illinois.
Prior to the event, "external candidates received a tour of the town with an official from the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, Warrensburg Main Street and chairman of the local Association of Realtors. All candidates had a lunch with City of Warrensburg department heads, Council members and select guests," City of Warrensburg Human Resources Director Greg McCullough said in an email. "All candidates were interviewed individually by select city personnel and an interview panel comprised of local emergency services professionals."
