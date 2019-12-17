WARRENSBURG — As the April 7, 2020, election approaches, governmental bodies prepare for open filing dates for candidates and ballot issues. The following is a list of open filing dates that have been announced for governmental bodies within Johnson County that will have elections in April 2020.
Johnson County
Fire Protection District No. 1
One position on the Board of Directors will be up for election. It is a six-year term. Ron Fitterling currently holds the position.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the JCFPD Administrative Office, 122 W. Young Ave.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Fire Protection District No. 2
The director seat will be open for filing, with a six-year term.
Jeanie Worsley currently holds the position.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Pittsville Station No. 2, 1352 N.W. 565 Road, Holden.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Emergency Services
East Division has two four-year term trustee seats open for reelection. The West Division also has two four-year term trustee seats up for reelection.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 300 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Western Missouri Medical Center
WMMC has one five-year seat on its board of trustees open for filing.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 300 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Ambulance District
JCAD has two seats each with a three-year term open for filing. One seat represents sub-district three and the other seat represents sub-district six.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 300 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Public Water Supply District No. 1
Two board of director seats, each with a three-year term, will be on the April ballot.
Roy White and Gary Bell currently hold the positions.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 4 N.W. Highway OO.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Public Water Supply District No. 2
Two three-year board of director seats, one for sub-district three and one for sub-district four, will be open for filing.
Tom Craig and Darrel Pinson currently hold the positions.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 920 S.W., Highway 58, Holden.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Public Water Supply District No. 3
The sub-district four seat will be up for election on the April 2020 ballot. It is a three-year term.
Terry Schell is the current representative for the position.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 106 S.E. 421st Road.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Southeast Sewer District
One five-year supervisor seat will be open for filing.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 300 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Blackwater Reorganized Sewer District
One trustee seat with a five-year term will be open for filing.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 300 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Warrensburg
City Council
Two seats, each a three-year term, will be on the ballot for the Warrensburg City Council in April.
Mayor Casey Lund is eligible for re-election.
Council member Robin Allen is not eligible for re-election due to term limits.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at City Hall, 102 S. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Gabel at cindy@warrensburg-mo.com or (660) 262-4605.
Board of Education
Four seats will be on the ballot for the Warrensburg School Board of Education.
Three seats are for three-year terms. One seat is a two-year term to complete the unexpired term of the late Morris Collins.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to Jan. 21. The District Office, 201 S. Holden Street, Warrensburg, will be closed after noon Dec. 20 for winter break and all day Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Chilhowee
Mayoral
Mayor Jack Campbell is eligible for re-election.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 300 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Aldermen
Two alderman at-large seats will be on the ballot, each with a two-year term.
One alderman at-large seat with a one-year term will also be on the ballot due to a vacancy.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 300 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Board of Education
Three seats, each a three-year term, will be on the ballot for the Chilhowee School Board of Education.
Mathew Arne, Melyssa Jennings and Chris Postlethwait currently occupy the seats.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to Jan. 21 at the district office, 101 S.W. State Highway F, Chilhowee.
Knob Noster
Aldermen
Three board of alderman seats will be open for filing, each with a two-year term.
John Cohen Jr., ward one; Anna Marie Dudte, ward two; and Tom Charrette, ward three, currently hold the positions.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Knob Noster City Hall, 201 N. State St., Knob Noster.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Board of Education
The Board of Education has three, three-year term seats open for filing.
Kelly Davis, Paul Bertschy and Leslie Walling currently occupy the seats.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to Jan. 21 at the district office, 401 E. Wilmer St., Knob Noster.
Leeton
Alderman
Two alderman at-large seats, each with a two-year term, will be open for filing.
Steve Binder and Jennifer Corson currently occupy the seats.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Leeton City Hall, 108 W. Summerfield Ave., Leeton.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Board of Education
Three seats, each a three-year term, will be on the ballot for the Leeton School Board of Education.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to Jan. 21 at the district office, 500 N. Main St., Leeton. The office will be closed Dec. 20 — Jan. 6 and on days of inclement weather.
Centerview
Aldermen
Two alderman at-large seats will be open for filing. Each serves a two-year term.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Centerview City Hall, 206 S. Main St., Centerview.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Board of Education
Three seats, each a three-year term, will be on the ballot for the Crest Ridge School Board of Education.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to Jan. 21 at the district office, 92 N.W. Highway 58, Centerview. The office will be closed Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 and on days of inclement weather.
Holden
City Council
Four City Council seats, one for each ward, will be open for filing. All seats serve two-year terms.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Holden City Hall, 101 W. Third St., Holden.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Board of Education
Three seats, each a three-year term, will be on the ballot for the Holden School Board of Education.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to Jan. 21 at the district office, 1612 S Main St., Holden. The office will be closed Dec. 20-Jan. 6 and on days of inclement weather.
Kingsville
Aldermen
Two alderman at-large seats, each with a two-year term, will be open for filing.
Filing opens Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Kingsville City Hall, 103 N. Olive St., Kingsville.
The filing deadline is Jan. 21.
Board of Education
Four seats will be on the ballot for the Kingsville School Board of Education.
Three seats will be for three-year terms and one seat is a two-year term to fill the unexpired term of a board member who moved outside of the district.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 to Jan. 21 at the district office, 101 E. Adriatic St., Kingsville. The office will be closed Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 and on days of inclement weather.
