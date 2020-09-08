Festival of Lights extended two weeks during holiday season

KINGSVILLE — Powell Gardens will kick off the holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights: Enchantment, illuminated by Evergy.
This year’s festival will be Nov. 13 and run through Jan. 3 to “bring more joy into a tough year and more opportunity to space out crowds,” a Powell Gardens press release states.
A mile-long path, across 25 acres through the Gardens, will feature a variety of immersive light displays. The path is ADA compliant and shorter path options are available.
More than 20 miles of holiday lights comprise installations that highlight the natural forms of Powell Gardens’ tree collection, showing off the architecture and landscape design of the gardens.
The eight-week festival will showcase fan-favorite installations alongside brand new displays.
New features include a greenhouse transformed into a holiday-themed enchanted tiki bar complete with tropical plants and music as well as a new wine experience in the Vineyard.
On Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 27 and Dec. 19, families can deliver their holiday wish lists to Santa Claus in a festively transformed corncrib in the Children’s Garden where he will be posing for photos.
The festival will also feature a creation station with holiday-themed make-and-take crafts.
Special events will include live music on select evenings and a holiday container design workshop on Nov. 21.
Hot drinks for adults and kids, hot soup and sweet treats will be available at the festival.
The Holly Jolly Rest Stop, a festive outpost at the Missouri Barn, will have fire pits where families can cozy up together on the adjacent lawn in front of a spectacular view of the display in the Villandry Garden.
At the Perennial Lounge, garden-inspired and locally made gifts along with poinsettias grown at Powell Gardens each year will be available for purchase.
“Powell Gardens is the heartbeat of every season,” Powell Gardens CEO/President Tabitha Schmidt said. “In the winter, we invite our community to embrace the invigorating cold air and spend time with their loved ones in the gardens.”
A Powell Gardens press release states the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers is a top priority for the gardens and leadership reviews precautions frequently to ensure that they are adequate and appropriate in response to the pandemic.
Precautions for the Festival of Lights will follow guidance from local health officials and will be posted on the Powell Gardens website as the event approaches.
