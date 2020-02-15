WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission authorized more than $175 million funding over 10 years for the expansion of rural broadband for Missouri.
These investments will connect more than 68,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in Missouri.
“Today’s (Thursday, Feb. 13) announcement is another important step in our efforts to close the digital divide and connect rural residents of Missouri with the economic, healthcare, and educational opportunities made possible by high-speed broadband,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. “In my travels around the country, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how funding provided through the FCC’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction is having a positive impact on rural communities. And the funding we are approving today will build on that success as we connect more rural Americans with digital opportunity.”
Nationwide, the FCC announced more than $240 million in funding for rural broadband across nine states.
This represents the ninth wave of support from the 2018 successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in Missouri within three years.
Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.
In Johnson County, Wisper ISP, Inc, is receiving support, the number of homes and businesses served (locations), the amount of support over 10 years, and the minimum download/upload speeds to be provided:
It will received $3,566,563 over 10 years serving 1,072 with minimum download/upload speeds of 100/20 Mbps.
In total, the Connect America Fund Auction in 2018 allocated $1.488 billion in support over the next 10 years to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses in 45 states.
The FCC has now authorized nine waves of funding, and Thursday's action brings total authorized funding to more than $250 million in Missouri and more than $1.4 billion nationwide, which is expanding connectivity to 94,059 homes and businesses in Missouri and 627,097 nationwide.
Funding rounds will continue until the authorization process is complete.
The Connect America Fund Phase II Auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America.
In January, the FCC took its biggest single step to date toward closing the rural digital divide by establishing the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will direct up to $20.4 billion to expand broadband in unserved rural areas.
A map of winning bids in the Auction is available at fcc.gov/reports-research/maps/caf2-auction903-results/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.