WARRENSBURG —Attendees of the second annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance broke out their best dance moves Saturday night, Feb. 22.
The night featured a photo booth, food, dancing, a dance-off and a best dressed competition.
All-Starz partnered with Sarah Smart and the Warrensburg Area Career Center for the event in the University of Central Missouri's Elliott Student Union.
The dance for youth ages 2 through 9 was from 6 to 8 p.m. while the dance for those ages 10 to 15 was from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
All proceeds from dance go towards the Fresh4Success back-to-school shoe drive and free haircuts for youth in the community.
