WARRENSBURG — Executive Director of The Greater Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Taylor has announced Father Christmas will arrive on the 9:34 a.m. Amtrak Train on Dec. 7.
Center Stage Academy of Performing Arts will perform scenes from "The Nutcracker" in front of the Chamber of Commerce Office beginning at 9 a.m. while families await the arrival of Father Christmas on the Amtrak Train.
After his arrival, Father Christmas will stroll downtown as the Warrensburg Main Street event, “Dickens Christmas Living Windows," begins at 10 a.m.
“It’s going to be a very festive weekend in Warrensburg as many community partners work together for the Holiday Parade on (Dec. 6) and (Dec. 7), Father Christmas arriving, followed by the Dickens Christmas Living Windows event,” Taylor said.
More information on the Father Christmas on the Amtrak Train event can be found on the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ChamberWarrensburgMO/.
For any additional information, contact Taylor at the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce office at (660) 747-3168.
