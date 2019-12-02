Father Christmas set to arrive during Dickens Christmas

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street invites the public to the Dickens Christmas event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Warrensburg.
Downtown businesses will host a variety of artists displaying and showcasing their many talents.
The daylong event will have horse and wagon rides, musicians, carolers, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Tiny Tim’s Soup Stroll and other festive activities.
A tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. will feature decorations from Warrensburg Christian School students at the Downtown Courthouse and comments from presiding county commissioner, Bill Gabel.
Dickens Christmas offers attendees a chance to step back in time watching local artists demonstrating their crafts in downtown businesses while enjoying festive music and a cheerful atmosphere.
Those who attend the event are welcome to dress in period clothing and enjoy the holiday spirit.
Some of the highlights of the day will include a kid’s craft area provided by Heartland Home Educators, a special visit from Father Christmas by train, performers from Center Stage’s Nutcracker and sugar cookie decorating hosted in 118 Cakery; to participate, bring a non-perishable item or pay a $1.
Warrensburg Main Street encourages festival attendees to visit the Achauer House Open house at 314 S. Holden St., which will be participating in the Tiny Tim Soup Stroll, offer live music and have a special appearance by UCM President Roger Best.
The Tiny Tim’s Soup Stroll will include over 10 stops in downtown businesses.
Tickets will be $5 and can be purchased the day of the event from Awesome Blossoms or Green Truck Bakery.
The $5 fee covers entry to the soup stroll, a sample of soups at each location, a complimentary bread bag provided by Green Truck Bakery, while supplies last and the opportunity to vote for your favorite soup.
In the Municipal Center, the Johnson County Historical Society and Heartland Home Educators will have ornaments and make and take crafts.
A few of the local artists will showcase their talents.
Father Christmas will arrive by train to the downtown depot at 9:34 a.m. and be available for pictures before the start of the Dickens Christmas event.
Along with Father Christmas, several members of the Center Stage Academy of the Performing Arts Nutcracker cast will also be at the depot for pictures.
For additional information, contact Warrensburg Main Street at 429-3988 or find more information at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
