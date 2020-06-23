Farm to Take Out raises funds for Warrensburg Farmers' Market

WARRENSBURG — Due to COVID-19, Warrensburg Main Street’s annual Farm to Table event was replaced with the Farm to Take Out event Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17, in order to follow social distancing recommendations.
Local chefs Julie Kendall from Cafe Blackadder, Carl and Carmen Schick of Green Truck Bakery and 118 Cakery prepared gourmet four course meals for attendees to take out.
The menu featured all locally grown food from sponsors, Buckeye Acres Produce, Harmony Farms and Gates Farm.
The menu included a farm-fresh soup, straight-from-the-field salad, pasture-raised lamb, homegrown veggies, wood fired baked bread and made-from-scratch dessert.
All the money raised went into supporting the local Warrensburg Farmers' Market.
