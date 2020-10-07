Face Covering Order reissued for Johnson County

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Health Officer and the Johnson County Community Health Services Board of Trustees have decided to reissue a Face Covering Order to go into effect beginning 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.
JCCHS ended the initial county mask mandate at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 14 and replaced it with a public health advisory recommending community members to wear a mask, social distance and take other steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"We wanted folks to take that personal responsibility without being told that is what they have to do," JCCHS Community Outreach Coordinator Kerri Lewis said. "We've had that in place for a few weeks and the goal at the time was to see how we do as a community county-wide. ... The Board had stated if we don't see our numbers start to decline, if we don't see a lot of people continuing to take those safety precautions, they would revisit the potential of reissuing a mask mandate, which is what they've decided to do."
Lewis said the Board's decision to reissue the order was unanimous.
The order requires individuals to wear a face covering in any indoor public location including but not limited to retail stores, grocery stores, offices, places of worship and restaurants/bars.
In addition, face coverings are required in outdoor public gathering places when social distancing is not an option.
Exceptions to wearing face covering include:
- Those who are deaf or hard of hearing;
- Children younger than five years old;
- Children who are younger than two years old should never wear face coverings due to the risk of suffocations.
- Children who are two, three and four years old, with the assistance and close supervision of an adult, are strongly recommended by JCCHS to wear a face covering at all times in settings where it is likely that a distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained from non-household members and where the vulnerable population may be present.
- Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes, but is not limited to persons with a medical condition in which wearing a face covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance; and
- Individuals seated in a restaurant or bar actively engaged in consuming food or drink, but only when adequately distanced from others.
JCCHS stated Johnson County has continued to see a rise in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, prompting the countywide order to stay in effect until further notice.
JCCHS stated the face covering order is reliant upon support from key leaders, including Johnson County elected officials, municipalities and law enforcement agencies and urges endorsement of the county order, resulting in a more unified approach in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Lewis said the enforcement of the mask order will be dependent on local municipalities.
JCCHS states in September 2020, Johnson County experienced a 116 percent increase of confirmed cases over a 30-day time frame.
JCCHS stated the need for face coverings is based on the percentage of those who are unaware they have COVID-19.
Lewis said the Board came to the decision that a county-wide order would protect the largest amount of people.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a cloth face covering is one of the most powerful weapons to slow and even stop the spread of the virus, especially when used universally in a community.
JCCHS states the most effective approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19 is using a layered approach with the three W’s:
- W – Wear a mask
- W – Wash your hands
- W – Watch your distance (social distancing of 6 feet)
Lewis said when discussing the possibility of reissuing the order at its special board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Board listened to community members' stances on whether or not to do so.
JCCHS Medical Director Stephanie Long also discussed with the Board concerns citizens have with the safety of wearing masks and not wearing masks.
To see the signed order, visit johnsoncountyhealth.org/covid19facecoverings.
