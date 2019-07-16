WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service out of Pleasant Hill has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur.
High temperatures will be in the upper 90's to about 100 degrees with night-time lows in the upper 70's to about 80 degrees.
Heat index values will reach 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon.
The NWS states heat illnesses will be likely for those spending prolonged time outside or time indoors in non-air conditioned locations.
The prolonged heat could be especially dangerous for those most susceptible including young children and the elderly.
The NWS advises to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
The NWS suggests wearing light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and to drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.
The NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Wednesday's projected forecast is mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values are predicted as high as 109 with southern wind five to 11 mph.
Thursday looks to be sunny, with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 105. South to southwest winds are projected at 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday looks to be sunny with a high near 95.
For those in Johnson County looking for a place to cool off during the week, the Holden, Knob Noster and Leeton city halls as well as the Warrensburg Community Center will act as a cool station during regular business hours.
Knob Noster and Holden city halls are open 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Leeton City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The Warrensburg Community Center is open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For further assistance, contact the Johnson County Emergency Management at (660) 747-2666.
