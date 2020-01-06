Evergy warns customers of potential scammers

KANSAS CITY, — With a recent surge of reported scams calls, Evergy, formerly KCP&L, warns customers to be wary of the tactics scammers use to attack consumers.
Evergy has some utility scam safety tips for customers.
An Evergy press release states customers have reported being contacted by Evergy demanding payments.
Evergy states it will never ask for your credit or debit card information on the phone.
Verify the person you are engaging is with Evergy by asking to see company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who comes to your residence, calls, text and/or sends an email requesting this information about your utility bill.
If you cannot verify that you are speaking with an Evergy employee, do not give them any personal information.
Be suspicious if you receive an email about your utility bill if you have not requested online communications from Evergy.
For customers using Evergy’s online bill pay system, always make online payments directly through evergy.com.
Never provide personal information via email or click any suspicious links.
There are several signs that a customer may be dealing with a potential scam, including a threat to disconnect, a request for immediate payment and request for a prepaid card.
Scammers may aggressively tell the customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected, usually within an hour, if a payment is not made.
Scammers may instruct the customer to buy a prepaid card, widely available at retail stores, then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment.
When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds and the victim’s money is gone.
The phone scammer is often a live person posing as an Evergy employee who notifies the customer of a past due bill and demands immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.
Scammers also can manipulate the caller ID to look like the company phone number.
In some instances, the caller requests that the customer purchase a money gram to pay their bill.
If the customer is unable to make an immediate payment or does not answer, the caller gives out a return phone number unassociated with Evergy or the utility for customers to call back.
When calling, customers are often prompted by a convincing, but fraudulent recording with instructions to make their payment with a live person. This phone number is not associated with Evergy.
If you have questions about the legitimacy of a bill, phone call or email regarding a utility bill, do not provide your personal or banking information to anyone.
Contact the Evergy Customer Contact Center at the number located on your bill or at evergy.com.
If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, work with your local law enforcement agency to report the crime.
For more information, visit evergy.com/community/safety/utility-scams.
