WARRENSBURG — More than 300 people enjoyed a city-wide family event on Friday, Sept. 6, in the parking lot of Hawthorne Plaza Shopping Center.
This was the third year for the Back To School Outdoor Movie Night, which featured a showing of DreamWorks Animation’s production "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" on a full-size outdoor theater screen.
The back-to-school celebration was free to attend, thanks to Quarry City Savings and Loan, who sponsored the event in full.
“We were happy to be a part of a community effort to provide local families with affordable entertainment for their children,” Steve Andrew, president of Quarry City Savings and Loan, said.
The Warrensburg R-6 School District, the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and RE/MAX United once again hosted the event.
Big Brothers Big Sisters joined this year, providing freshly popped popcorn to all in attendance.
Guests began arriving several hours before the movie began; setting up lawn chairs and arranging blankets to secure the perfect spot to enjoy the movie before heading over to partake in the free fun.
Youth enjoyed 99 cent Zax Kidz meals all night and a special visit from Zuzy, Zaxby’s mascot.
Two bounce houses, one provided by Missouri Army National Guard, remained full.
“Quarry City believes in giving back to our community,” Sharri Carter, director of marketing for Quarry City Savings and Loan, said. “We all live, work and play here, and if we have an opportunity to improve or enhance our community in any way, especially for our children, we want to be a part of that."
This year saw several new additions to the activities.
STRIVE Fitness and Wellness got the crowd up and moving with dancing and Zumba.
Army Recruiting provided basketball and football toss games as well as cornhole.
Cornerstones of Care, Hawthorne Plaza Shopping Center’s newest tenant, set up outdoor games with prizes for youth of all ages.
Band students from Warrensburg High School volunteered at a sidewalk chalk art station.
Johnson County Dispatch shared information about emergency response (911) and passed out goodie bags.
Attendees were invited to tour first responder vehicles and learn how they function and their purpose.
Vehicles came from Warrensburg Fire Department, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Emergency Management, Johnson County Fire Protection District, Johnson County Ambulance District, Johnson County Missouri Sheriff and Whiteman Fire Emergency Services.
Attendees of all ages were especially drawn to the Whiteman Explosive Ordnance Disposal team robot and the Johnson County SWAT truck.
Johnson County Sheriff's Department’s canine, “Boss” (handler, Deputy Robert Watkins), wowed the crowd with an apprehension demonstration.
Detectives from the Warrensburg Police Department helped youth complete ChildSafe ID kits on site so that parents will have fingerprints and DNA samples at home should they ever become needed.
“Having the ability to provide an opportunity for our community to come together for a free event is what makes our community so special,” Dr. Scott Patrick, superintendent of the Warrensburg School District, said. “We have community partners and businesses that know the value of having events like the Back to School Movie Night. It is our hope that we can continue to provide this service for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.