JOHNSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the entrance to Route AA at eastbound U.S. Highway 50 from Nov. 4 through Dec. 4 for new concrete pavement construction.
MoDOT has a signed state detour.
Drivers are encouraged to plan and find an alternative route that works best for their needs.
All work is weather dependent.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.
Not all work zones look alike.
Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing.
They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter or share posts and comments on the Facebook page at facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity.
MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties.
Sign up online for workzone updates or call (888) ASK-MODOT (275-6636).
