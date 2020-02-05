Enforcement increasing for snow, ice removal ordinance

WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg announced it is stepping up enforcement of an existing ordinance requiring snow and ice to be removed from public sidewalks within 24 hours of a snow/ice event.
The city will enforce the ordinance in certain commercial areas and residential areas around schools.
A press release from the city states patrons and students have been forced to walk in the street when sidewalks have not been cleared during previous snow events which is a safety concern for pedestrians and drivers.
Section 20-2 of the Code of City Ordinances was adopted in 1970 and states “It shall be unlawful for the owner or occupant of any property or the agent of any non-resident property owner within the city limits to permit any snow, ice or other obstruction to remain upon any sidewalk in front of or along such property so as to interfere with the free, easy or safe passage of people along and over such sidewalk”.
The ordinance is in effect for all properties in Warrensburg.
A map of where increased enforcement by patrol can be found at warrenburg-mo.gov.
Enforcement will be on a complaint basis for the remainder of the city.
If a property owner or occupant is found to be in violation after 24 hours, a ticket will be issued.
