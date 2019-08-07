Enbridge supports the Johnson County Fire Protection District for Operation Light

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Fire Protection District is the recipient of a $2,500 Community Investment Grant from local energy transportation company, Enbridge.
Funds donated to the district will support its efforts to purchase additional portable lighting to be used on emergency scenes throughout the coverage area.
Additional on-scene lighting will aid fire personnel in avoiding many of the hazards often hidden due to poor visibility in darkened structures and other emergency situations.
According to a press release from the JCFPD, Enbridge is North America’s premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation.
More information about the Johnson County Fire Protection can be found online at jcfpd.net or on Facebook at facebook.com/johnsoncountyfpd.
More information about Enbridge Pipelines can be found at enbridge.com.
