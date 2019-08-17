Emergency Management gets early start on damage assessment

HOLDEN — No more did Johnson County Emergency Management and other first responders get cleaned up from Thursday night's, Aug. 15, round of storms did they get to do it all over again Saturday morning, Aug. 17.
An additional round of storms hit Johnson County early Saturday morning.
The first round of storms on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 16, were contained to the Knob Noster area.
Saturday's storms were reported to have the most impact on the Warrensburg and Holden areas.
There were multiple reports of downed power lines and power outages throughout the county.
According to the KCP&L website, more than 4,000 customers had their power affected by the storms.
The National Weather Service out of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:30 and 5 a.m. Saturday.
Strong winds and hail were projected to accompany the storms.
Johnson County Emergency Management visited the Holden area early Saturday morning to conduct damage assessment before heading to do the same thing in the Warrensburg area.
EMA Director Troy Armstrong said Holden city crews joined EMA in clearing roadways to ensure emergency vehicles could travel the streets when needed.
Some people on Facebook sought the EMA's help for cleaning up debris on private property.
However, Armstrong said EMA was only able to help clear debris on public roads and easements.
A post from the Warrensburg Police Department's Facebook page stated there were multiple down power lines Saturday morning throughout Warrensburg.
A Facebook post from EMA reminded people to stay away from downed power lines.
Armstrong said one of the biggest obstacles in cleaning up was removing debris from the power lines.
Armstrong said Warrensburg city crews were also out clearing the streets Saturday morning.
He said as of 8:30 a.m., there were no reports of structural damage throughout the county.
