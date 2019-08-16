Emergency Management conducts damage assessment in eastern portion of the county

KNOB NOSTER — Johnson County Emergency Management and other first responders placed their focus on the Knob Noster area Thursday night, Aug. 15, as strong storms moved through the area late Thursday night in Friday, Aug. 16.
The Knob Noster Police Department, Knob Noster Fire Department, EMA and Missouri State Highway Patrol helped with damage assessment overnight in Knob Noster.
The Knob Noster Public Works and KCP&L also helped with cleaning up the damage caused by the storm.
The National Weather Service Out of Kansas City/Pleasant Hill issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 10:26 p.m. Thursday that lasted until 11 p.m.
The warning included the north-central portion of Johnson County.
Hail and strong winds were predicted with the storm.
Additional warnings were issued at 10:56 p.m. and 11:35 pm.
A Facebook post from EMA at 12:24 a.m. Friday reported multiple power outages throughout the county.
EMA Director Troy Armstrong said the storm track southeast through the county, through Knob Noster and on into Pettis County.
The 100 Block of West Wimer in Knob Noster was reported closed about 1 a.m. Friday closed due to debris.
EMA reported occupants of a residence in the southern portion of Knob Noster were force to evacuate the residence in the middle of the night after the Knob Noster Police and Fire departments responded to the report of a tree that had fallen on the roof and had to be removed.
Armstrong said there were also some electrical issues that prevented the occupants staying in the residence.
EMA continued damage assessment Friday morning.
A damage assessment form can be found on the EMA's Facebook page.
A Facebook post from EMA reported storms would weaken as the morning continued on Friday but were expected to strengthen again late Friday night.
