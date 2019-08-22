EMA assists those impacted by water main break

KNOB NOSTER — The Johnson County Emergency Management was in Knob Noster on Thursday morning, Aug. 22, to assist those impacted by the water main break.
Johnson County EMA delivered canned drinking water at the Knob Noster City Hall, 201 N. State St., Knob Noster, Thursday morning.
The City of Knob Noster announced the entire city was under a boil advisory Thursday morning following a water main break on South State Street in the City of Knob Noster, directly north of the school’s bus barn and east of the high school football field.
Residents living on the southwest side of the city were without water while the rest of the town had low pressure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.