WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force has requested that the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) be activated in response to a unified effort to prepare for and ensure a coordinated response to any potential novel coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts within Johnson County.
As of Sunday morning, March 15, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Johnson County.
As one of the precautionary steps being taken throughout the county, limited access to the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency office, 263 S.E. State Route 13, is being implemented.EMA states all non-essential personnel and visitors will be granted access by appointment only; this is to ensure operational coordination.
The EMA may be reached at (660) 747-2666
