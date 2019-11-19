KNOB NOSTER — Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 firefighters received a call at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, reporting a structure fire at 126 N.E. Highway FF, Knob Noster.
Chief Larry Jennings stated the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical and located in the attic, in the area of a whole-house fan.
Crews arrived on scene at approximately 11:12 a.m.
Jennings stated there were no injuries.
However, he stated the attic was damaged by flames above the center hallway and there was minor smoke damage to the upstairs area.
Jennings said the fire was under control at 11:41 a.m. and overhaul was completed at 1:30 p.m.
Crews cleared the scene at 2:00 p.m.
