WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Election Supervisor Helen “Kay” Reser received the 2019 Rosemary Plitt Award during the annual Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities Conference on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Rosemary Plitt Award for Excellence in Election Administration was established in 1987 through the joint efforts of the Urban Election Boards, the Missouri Association of County Clerks and the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
Each year it is awarded to an individual or group of individuals who have made significant contributions to elections or to the electoral process.
Local election authorities nominate the individual who is then put under consideration by a panel composed of representatives from the urban boards, county clerks and the Secretary of State’s Office.
County Clerk and Election Authority Diane Thompson and Voter Registration Clerk Sallie Ashe nominated Reser for the 2019 award, which was their 11th time nominating her during their time working together.
“To say that Kay is dedicated to her job is an understatement,” Thompson wrote in a letter to the award committee members. “She fully embraces the key elements of integrity, security and inclusion as a matter of her routine mode of operation. All policies and procedures reflect her depth of knowledge of election law, which results in secure handling of our ballots and voting equipment.”
She went on to praise Reser’s commitment to her duties, no matter what obstacles lay before her.
“She easily handles all inquiries from the public or those running for office,” Thompson wrote. “During an unexpected cancer diagnosis, surgery and treatment, she continued to assist in the April 2017 election via phone. Even on the most stressful days, Kay has a smile on her face, a song in her heart and love for her job.”
Reser’s coworkers are not the only ones to take notice of her diligence either.
“She loves the people that she serves,” Kathy Chaney, a close friend of Reser, said. “That’s what makes her such a wonderful employee for the county and the people of the county. She serves because she loves to serve.”
To celebrate Reser’s award, several friends and coworkers gathered Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Commissioner’s Chambers at the Johnson County Government Office to throw a surprise party for her.
“It was wonderful that they would all take the time to just single me out and say that I did good,” Reser said.
Reser’s duties as the election supervisor include organizing elections, registering people to vote, ensuring addresses are up to date and a number of other responsibilities. In addition to being dedicated to the election process, Reser is an active member of Community of Christ Church and serves on the Ministerial Alliance Association as secretary.
“I love my job, I really do,” Reser said. “I’m always glad to come to work everyday and work with the people that I work with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.