WARRENSBURG — Keynote speaker Dawn Eich left the room silent Thursday night, Feb. 27, as she exited the stage but was quickly called back onto the stage as the crowd had given her a standing ovation.
Eich was the featured speaker at Survival House's first-eve Second Chance Prom.
Eich is on the Survival House Board.
She is also a survivor of human sex trafficking.
"It means the world to me as a sex trafficking and human tracking survivor that I can be on the board and I can help empower and bring others out of the lives that they are finding themselves in," she said.
Eich's speech on Thursday told of her time being part of a sex trafficking system and how she was saved from that lifestyle.
"It was a stranger that made a difference in my life," she said. "It was a stranger that made a difference, that took me, basically out of the depths of Hell and put me back together."
She opened her speech looking back at 1982, the year she said she wanted to end her own life.
"I was working at Famous Ben's Pizza in New York in the spring of 1982, that was the day I decided to kill myself," Eich said. "I couldn't spend one more moment in the life I was living. My anger toward God was getting the better of me. I had been praying to die for months."
However, God did not answer her prayers.
"He did not send his legion of angels to save me," Eich said. "In 1982, I knew only one thing, I wanted out, now."
Eich said she had planned to swallow the entire bottle of pills her godmother stored in her medicine cabinet, the same pills her godmother used to drug girls with.
"My godmother was a mule to a pedophile," she said.
Eich described how she lived when she part of human sex trafficking.
"You may have heard about girls like me on the evening news when our bodies are found in dumpsters," she said. "You didn't see us when we were chained in basements or in vans or in closets. You never saw us lying on the floor holding empty pill bottles covered in our own vomit and waste. You may never find our bodies rotting in landfills. We are unwanted, unloved and unworthy."
Eich said she was forced into the world of sex trafficking on her 14th birthday.
She described how she fled from an abusive relationship she faced while living with her father in Texas.
"Running away to my godmother's house in New York from Texas seemed like a great idea at the time," Eich said. "I quickly learned that not all godmothers are fairy godmothers. Mine was a mule to a sadistic and violent pedophile."
Eich said her godmother was always on the hunt for more girls to add to her operation.
"She would groom us with gifts and words of praise, then hold us down while we were tortured by her boyfriend," she said.
Eich said she had no options to escape from this situation.
It was there that Eich described how in 1982, Survival House was created to help end this trend.
"They provide us with resources to put our lives back together, piece by beautiful piece, layer by layer," Eich said of Survival House.
Eich said it was strangers that came together to create Survival House and it was a stranger that saved her life, too.
"It was the kindness of a stranger who showed me a way out," she said. "That simple act of kindness changed the course of my life. I escaped. It was not easy. It was worth it."
From there, Eich went on to become a high school graduate, went to the Governor's School for Performing Arts for writing and graduated.
She then joined the Air Force, became a wife, a mother and a grandmother.
"The cycle of abuse stopped with me," she said.
Eich started her own corporation that she has owned and operated for 18 years.
"I became Dawn the Groomer," she said.
Eich published a novel in 2013.
"I chose to dedicate my life to become a mentor and a friend," she said.
Eich joined the Survival House in 2018.
"It is a privilege I do not take lightly," Eich said. "It is my turn to help those who need it most."
Survival currently operates two shelters and serves Johnson and Henry counties.
"At this point in my life, it is just something I never knew I would have the honor and privilege to do," Eich said of getting to tell her story at Second Chance Prom. "I never knew that I could take the brokenness of my life and turn it into something empowering for others."
