LONE JACK — Valley Oaks Steak Co. announced its closure on Monday, Aug. 19, “due to economics” less than a month after 141 neighboring homeowners filed a lawsuit suing the company.
“We believe in the court system and looked forward to having our day in court, so that we could prove to a jury and the public that we love our community and that our approach to agribusiness was not a nuisance but was environmentally sound, sustainable and promoted local and regional agriculture,” said the announcement from Valley Oaks. “In short, Valley Oaks was a model for how animal agriculture should be conducted. Sadly, the economics of doing so did not work out for us due to the constant barrage of legal battles and extensive marketing efforts needed to counter misinformation.”
In 2017 Valley Oaks applied to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for a permit to expand its 1-year-old cattle operation at 1921 W. U.S. Highway 50, Lone Jack, to up to 6,999 head of cattle housed in enclosed barns with concrete foundations.
These plans were met with opposition from neighboring land owners and Powell Gardens, a 970-acre botanical garden east of Valley Oaks.
“This announcement caught us by surprise,” Tabitha Schmidt, Powell Gardens CEO and president, said of the Valley Oaks closure. “The past year and a half has been incredibly taxing on our Board of Directors, staff and surrounding community as we have navigated the threat of this proposed expansion.”
The announcement of the company’s closure explained that Valley Oaks was established using modern agricultural techniques that would eliminate environmental issues prevalent in other large beef operations.
“When we started Valley Oaks, we designed a local state-of-the-art facility, different from the large-scale industrial agriculture operations that harvest beef for U.S. and export markets,” the announcement states. “We planned on being a hoof-to-table local supplier of premium beef, utilizing local businesses and farmers, promoting the sustainable production of beef and reducing the carbon footprint involved in long supply chains.”
Legal battles
The legal battles began after the DNR issued a Class IB National Pollution Discharge Elimination System operating permit to Valley Oaks in June 2018.
Hundreds of area residents expressed opposition to the permit, saying the operation would create odor and water pollution problems, destroy their quality of life and impact property values.
Powell Gardens filed for an injunction in response to the DNR decision. The Lone Jack Neighbors for Responsible Agriculture LLC also contested the DNR’s decision.
In late July 2018, Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission issued a stay halting the expansion of the Valley Oaks Confined Animal Feeding Operation pending a final hearing on the permit in August 2018 in Jefferson City.
That October, the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission recommended the Missouri Clean Water Commission reverse a decision by the DNR to issue a permit for operation of the Valley Oaks CAFO.
The commission’s recommendations in a complaint filed by the Lone Jack Neighbors for Responsible Agriculture LLC were based on the failure of the applicant to identify a continuing authority to operate the CAFO and failure to issue neighbor notices prior to filing an application for a permit as stipulated in state statutes.
In a separate complaint filed by Powell Gardens, the commission also recommended reversing the decision based on Valley Oaks’ failure to provide realistic data for land application of manure, which would lead to over-applying manure on nearby fields, and Valley Oaks’ failure to provide adequate storage for the 106,000 tons of manure that would be generated annually.
In December 2018, the Missouri Clean Water Commission rejected the Valley Oaks expansion.
That month Valley Oaks also submitted an application for a new permit to correct deficiencies in the denied permit, and it went under consideration by the DNR.
In late January 2019, a Jackson County Circuit Court judge granted Powell Gardens’ request for a preliminary injunction effectively halting the expansion of the Valley Oaks CAFO until full resolution of the civil case.
In March, the DNR issued a Class IB Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation no-discharge Missouri State Operating Permit to Valley Oaks Real Estate LLC.
The department said it reviewed the new application for completeness and compliance with the Missouri Clean Water Law and issuance of the permit was based on the facility components, operational plans, storage capacity and other detailed information provided with the application.
Later in March, at the request of owner David Ward, the DNR revoked the permit authorizing Valley Oaks Feeders LLC to operate a CAFO in Lone Jack.
Revocation of the permit, issued March 15, took effect immediately following a DNR site visit March 29 confirming the facility held fewer than 999 head of cattle in the confinement barns.
Neighbors still were not content, and on July 30 a lawsuit was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court suing Valley Oaks alleging Valley Oaks trespassed and created a nuisance. The lawsuit sought punitive damages and asked for a jury trial.
“Valley Oaks’ closing is good news for our clients who will no longer feel like prisoners in their own homes,” Kenneth B. McClain, senior partner of Humphrey, Farrington & McClain, the firm representing the 141 neighbors, said.
While McClain said it is good news for the homeowners moving forward that Valley Oaks has ceased operations, he said it does not take away from what the people he represents has faced the past two years.
He said the firm wants to ensure Valley Oaks will not try and reopen or sell the property to someone else who might try and open a CAFO.
“The timing of Valley Oaks’ closure was sudden, but it’s the right outcome for the community,” Powell Gardens attorney Aimee Davenport, a partner at Stinson Leonard Street LLP, said in a press release.
Company response
In its announcement released Monday, Valley Oaks stated it had not received complaints of environmental concerns before applying for the permit to increase its capacity.
“Unfortunately, Valley Oaks became a lightning rod for individuals and organizations opposed to animal agriculture operations,” Valley Oaks information states. “While we understand there were skeptics of our approach, Valley Oaks became a target for groups that used us to advance their own fundraising campaigns.”
Valley Oaks states that throughout the process, those connected to Valley Oaks have been “stalked, threatened and slandered.”
“Our children have been targeted, bullied and threatened,” Valley Oaks information states. “Several of our cattle were shot dead in the field, no doubt as a warning to us.”
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association offered a $5,000 reward in March of 2018 for information leading to the felony conviction of those responsible for shooting two steers and a bred heifer at the Valley Oaks Angus Farms.
Lone Jack Police Chief William Forbes said two steers valued at $2,000 each were shot in a pasture south of Highway 150 and west of Hutt Road in the city limits. A bred cow was found shot in the same pasture later. That cow was not dead and had to be euthanized, a Valley Oaks spokesman said.
Valley Oaks closed its press release by thanking its supporters.
“We would like to thank our customers and the people who supported us over the past few years,” the release reads. “We would also like to thank our employees and vendors who worked with us. We would like to thank the many local farmers who availed themselves of free fertilizer. We regret the impact this closing will have on all of them, and for the loss of jobs in rural Missouri — jobs that are already in short supply. For the future of all Missourians, urban and rural, we hope that people will rely on the science of modern agricultural techniques and methods, and not be swayed by persons and organizations who sow seeds of fear and distrust for their own personal gain and profit.”
