LEETON — The Easter Bunny will parade through Leeton on Saturday morning, April 11.
The Easter Parade, hosted by the Leeton Park Board, begins at 11 a.m.
It was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. but a rainy morning pushed the parade back an hour
Leeton Middle/High School Principal Jennifer Corson will drive the Easter bunny through town.
A map of the travel plans can be found on the Leeton R-X School District Facebook page at facebook.com/LeetonSchoolDistrict/.
The parade will end at Grinstead Park.
It is advised that citizens remain in their yards or cars during the parade to ensure the safety and distancing from others.
