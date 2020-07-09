Eagle Scout completes landscaping project for Johnson County Central Dispatch

WARRENSBURG — Scouts BSA Troop 7513 member Christian Lockard completed his Eagle Scout project with the help of fellow BSA Scouts Troop 7513 members and its sister troop BSA Troop 513 Bluebirds on June 20 to assist Johnson County Central Dispatch.
The troops helped JCCD by landscaping the hill in front of the JCCD building.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
The Eagle Scout Service Project is an opportunity for scouts to demonstrate leadership while performing a project for the benefit of their community and a chance to put all of one's Scouting training and experiences into practice by planning, developing and giving leadership to others in a service project.
JCCD Executive Director Kimberly Jennings said JCCD already had funds allocated towards landscaping and reached out to EMS Chief Shane Lockard to see if any Eagle Scouts were in need of a project to complete.
Shane's son, Christian, needed a project to complete and took the lead on the landscaping project.
Jennings said Christian kept track of the money that was allocated, chose the plants that were planted and spent a couple of weeks planning the project.
Christian said he had performed the duties of a senior patrol leader and has helped other troop members complete their Eagle Scout projects before, but had never overseen a project the size of this one.
The troops started landscaping June 19, but had to postpone work on the project to the following day due to rain.
Christian said working to complete this project has helped his problem-solving skills as a leader.
"It taught me how to improvise when things went wrong," Christian said. "It mainly taught me how to think on the spot and come up with a new plan than what we have."
Jennings said in addition to overseeing the project and ensuring the other troop members knew what to do, Christian was helping with the landscaping himself.
"It went smoother than than I imagined it when we were coming up with the plans and I think what we finished up with looks great," Christian said.
Jennings said Christian was even able to successfully complete the project under-budget.
The completed project can be seen in front of the JCCD building located at 315 Hawthorne Boulevard, Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.