WARRENSBURG — Danielle Dulin has joined the City of Warrensburg as the assistant city manager.
Dulin comes to Warrensburg from Lenexa, Kansas, where she served as assistant to the city manager.
Dulin graduated with her undergraduate degree in economics from Kansas State University and then worked for the Federal Reserve of Kansas City as an economic research associate.
“During that time I decided to go back and get my master’s … while I was there I knew I didn’t want to be a research economist, just wasn’t going to be a fulfilling career for me,” Dulin said. “So going back and looking at some of the classes that I took in my undergrad, one of them was public finance, talking about tax burden and who pays for improvements for the communities that we live in. The city manager, the city planner and the mayor came and spoke to our class and kind of drawing from that experience is what really got me interested in public administration.”
Dulin then went on to earn her master’s degree from the University of Kansas.
While attending KU, Dulin did a part-time internship with Johnson County, Kansas.
“I loved the interaction we had with residents, with people who lived in the community and that’s really what fed me,” Dulin said. “Working with different departments and working with people who just have such a strong calling to serve was really energizing for me and that’s when I wanted to stay in city management.”
As assistant city manager, Dulin will oversee the Department of Public Works and the IT department.
“My goals for the City of Warrensburg, right now, is just to dive in, get to know the community, get to know the departments and figuring out what our challenges are, but then also getting to know how I can use my knowledge and my experience to help the governing body and (City Manager Harold Stewart) and the other department heads.”
Though already living in Warrensburg, Dulin said she and her husband, who works for the Army Corp of Engineers, plan to be settled in Warrensburg by June.
Dulin has two cats, Cash and Margo, and enjoys kayaking, hiking and camping.
“If there would be anything that I would want to add, that I might want the people of Warrensburg to know about me is just excited I am to be here, for the opportunity to serve this community,” Dulin said. “I think Warrensburg is uniquely situated right now for a time of growth.”
Dulin officially joined the City of Warrensburg on Feb. 10.
