WARRENSUBRG — Approximately 113 pounds of medications were collected at the Drug Enforcement Administration's annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bi-Lo Country Mart.
The Warrensburg Police Department collected 230 pounds of medications in the collection box in the lobby of the police department over the past few months.
The police department drug collection box is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for medications to be dropped off.
WPD information states people can come to the police department, drop their medications in the box, without any paperwork or ID check, and know their medications will be disposed of properly.
