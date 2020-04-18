LEE'S SUMMIT – Last year, there were 39 work zone buffer trucks hit in Missouri.
And with 18 hit so far in 2020, the state’s on pace to see more of these work zone crashes than ever.
But there’s time to turn it around.
With the start of a busy construction season and National Work Zone Awareness Week coming up Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, the Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down and avoid distractions when driving through work zones.
“It’s always better for everyone if motorists obey speed limits, avoid distractions and follow all signage when driving – especially when through a work zone, so everyone can get home safely,” District Engineer Dave Silvester said.
That’s why MoDOT is urging drivers to take two simple and impactful actions to help protect themselves and those working along the highways: buckle up and put the phone down.
Distracted driving remains a leading contributor to work zone crashes.
And the best defense in a work zone crash, or any crash, is a seat belt.
In 2019, 64 percent of vehicle occupant fatalities were not wearing a seat belt.
The department is also urging drivers to pay attention to their speed.
Traffic volumes across the country are down approximately 40 percent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but MoDOT officials and their law enforcement partners are seeing an increase in speeding on Missouri highways.
MoDOT also advises motorists to observe warning signs and merge before reaching lane closures and be aware of changing traffic conditions.
Traffic could slow or stop unexpectedly; traffic lanes can merge; or equipment and workers can enter the roadway.
“We’re doing what we can right now to keep our employees safe while they work with masks, social distancing and the latest technology and tools available on our roads, but we need the public to help by watching out for us out there,” Silvester said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.