WARRENSBURG — The first Drive Thru Job Fair is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at 1047 S. Maguire St., Warrensburg.
ResCare Workforce Services has organized the job fair and it is supported by local Economic Development offices to provide community members social distancing access to current open employment opportunities.
Local businesses in Johnson, Pettis, Henry and Lafayette counties will participate in the fair.
Attendees will drive thru to receive a bag filled with information from companies that are hiring now.
This will be a contactless event - attendees will drive up, they will be handed a bag with information and then drive off.
ResCare Workforce Services has a team of volunteers that will direct traffic and hand out the bags.
If a business would like to participate, 500 one-sheet/half-page/postcard sized documents that describe current open positions and how to apply will need to be delivered by Wednesday, June 10.
The documents can be delivered to the following locations:
- ResCare Workforce Services, 1745 E. Ohio, Clinton, (660) 864-0059. Drop off available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- ResCare Workforce Services, 709 E. Broadway, Sedalia, (660) 864-0044. Drop off available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Johnson County Economic Development Corporation (located in Johnson County Courthouse), 300 N. Holden St. Suite 301, Warrensburg, (660) 747-0244. Drop off available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about the Drive Thru Job Fair, call Michelle O’Donnell at (660) 864-0044 or Kelley Wilhite at (660) 864-0059.
