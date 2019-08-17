WARRENSBURG — It was all about the dogs Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Nassif Aquatic Center.
Old Drum Reality sponsored the 2019 Doggie Dive.
The annual event is the final event of the summer at the pool.
The "No Running" rule was pushed aside Thursday as dogs sprinted from one side of the pool deck to the other greeting new dogs and chasing their toys into the water.
The dogs showed no fear.
Dogs took their shot at the diving board and the slides throughout the evening.
Tennis ball and other toys filled the pool as the dogs raced for the prize.
The water wasn't for all dogs though.
Some preferred to stay out the pool and just greeted everyone as they entered the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.