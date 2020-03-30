JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency has requested the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency’s Missouri-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) to deploy to Johnson County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team deployed to Johnson County will assist with providing healthcare provider coverage to those local workers either directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19.
DMAT is staffed with medical professionals and para-professionals who can help area health systems respond by providing expert patient care.
Team members include advanced clinicians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, pharmacists, safety specialists, logistical specialists and administrative specialists.
JOCOEMA stated Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Warrensburg donated lodging to the DMAT personnel deployed to Johnson County and Visit Warrensburg assisted in the process.
