WARRENSBURG — Director of Finance Marcella McCoy said the City of Warrensburg annual audit shows an overall positive impact.
“The Fiscal Year 2019 Audit Report reflects increases in Fund balance and revenue along with decreases in expenditures,” McCoy said.
KMP CPAs and Advisors completed the audit and McCoy presented it at the March 23 City Council meeting.
Fiscal year 2019 ended Sept. 30, 2019.
The audit showed a $1.5 million decrease in total assets compared to FY18, but the city’s assets increased by $249,312 when Capital Improvement Bond Fund activity was removed from the calculation.
The city also had $252,328 in grants receivable in FY18, but no grants receivable by the end of FY19.
Financial highlights given in the audit report state “the net position of the city's governmental activities increased by $2,486,249,” and “the net position of the city’s business activities increased $713,049 for the year.”
The report also states “the assets and deferred outflow of resources of the city exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflow of resources as of Sept. 30, 2019 by $60.8 million. Of this amount, $13 million was unrestricted and may be used to meet future obligations of the city.”
Total long-term liabilities decreased by $3,550,316.
The audit showed total liabilities decreased $686,516 from FY18; when the capital improvement bond fund activity is removed, liabilities decreased by $254,477.
Governmental funds balance decreased by $747,009; when capital improvement bond fund activity is removed, the balances would have increased by $580,239.
The general fund increased by $39,017.
The park fund increased by $111,757.
The tri-centennial fund increased by $431.
The capital improvement transportation fund decreased by $14,991.
The capital improvement half-cent fund increased by $118,181. The debt service fund decreased by $1.
The neighborhood improvement fund increased by $254,713.
The tax increment financing fund increased by $4,332.
The capital improvement bond fund decreased by $1,327,248.
Revenues from taxes increased by $127,825 and charges for services increased by $132,616. Grant revenue declined by $218,424.
The audit also found that expenditure declined by $11 million, due primarily to a bond refinancing in the prior year and decreases in Capital Improvement Bond Fund expenditures.
The total for all governmental funds decreased by $747,009; an increase of $580,239 when Capital Improvement Bond Fund activity is excluded.
The sewer fund total liabilities decreased by $1.2 million, net position increased by $713,049, operating revenues increased by $57,000, operating expenses declined $202,000 and net income grew by $265,000.
The internal service fund had a net income of $55,998 for FY19, compared to $214,575 for FY18, liabilities increased $65,000 and balance increased by $56,000.
In the audit report, KPM recommended monitoring the impact on existing internal controls and making adaptations as needed as the situation with COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
