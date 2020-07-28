WARRENSBURG — This year’s municipal election was, to put it simply, different and those differences will continue for the upcoming primary and general elections.
In mid-March, Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 20-03 which postponed the April 7 municipal elections across the state to June 2.
Despite the two-month delay, voter turnout in Johnson County was higher than expected at a little above 13 percent, Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson said.
Eight to ten percent is normal for voter turnout for an April election.
“We had a lot longer absentee voting period because of the extension of the election date,” Thompson said. “We sent out a lot more absentee ballots by mail because of that extended period and because of the fact that people were voluntarily isolating and didn’t want to get out anywhere.”
The office of the county clerk did all of the in-person absentee voting curbside.
“We were very fortunate that we did not have a lot of judges that did not or would not work,” Thompson said. “About all of our judges stepped up and continued to show up on election day. … When we look at other counties and the situations they were in, we were pretty fortunate in that respect.”
Of the three polling places in Warrensburg, only one was moved due to concerns about social distancing.
“We made sure we had plenty of hand sanitizer,” Thompson said. “We did provide the judges with masks. We weren’t able to provide voters with masks but we did encourage them to wear them to the polls if they were normally wearing them out in public to other places and a lot of voters did, some didn’t.”
Thompson said election judges worked to clean tables and machines throughout the day.
The iconic “I Voted” stickers were replaced with stylus pens that voters were instructed to use on voting machines and to take with them to be used again for the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Thompson said pens will be available again on Aug. 4.
“Considering this election lasted two months longer than it normally would have, I think things went well,” Thompson said. “I think that everybody that we needed to be involved, such as our judges, our poll workers, our election night workers, everyone stepped up to the plate and got this election finished.”
Poll workers and election judges were instructed to follow certain guidelines.
Robert Lawrence, a retired professor of music, and his wife, Wendy Stallins, a retired teacher, have been election judges since the 2018 midterm election.
“We wanted to involve ourselves. … While working, we just didn’t have as much time to contribute as we wanted to, to volunteer as much as we wanted to,” Lawrence said. “We’ve gotten involved in many different things and one of them is to be a judge, to help out in the elections.”
Lawrence said poll workers start at 4:30 a.m., with the polls opening at 6 a.m.
From verifying the number of ballots to setting up the electronic voting machines, “everything is double-checked,” Lawrence said.
“It’s almost impossible for there to be, what do you call it, cheating,” Lawrence said. “Because everything is verified by both Democrat and Republican judges.”
Judges wore masks and were distanced from each other.
Voters were encouraged to wear masks and are being asked to wear masks for the upcoming elections.
“There was, there is some consternation on our part, because somebody comes in without a mask on, it just doesn’t make sense,” Lawrence said. “You wear a mask so you’re not contaminating anyone else.”
Thompson said the protocols for the August and November elections will be very similar, with masks, sneeze guards and social distancing in place.
Many have chosen to take the route of mail-in or absentee voting.
“We already have quite a few absentee ballot applications for both August and November,” Thompson said. “We’ll continue to absentee vote people by mail.”
On June 4, Parson signed SB 631 to allow any voter to request a mail-in ballot during the pandemic.
Thompson said the bill adds an additional reason to select as to why a person would absentee vote.
“There is going to be a seventh option that is only available for August and November of 2020 and it is directly related to voters that either currently have or had at the time of the election or at risk of contracting or transmitting coronavirus,” Thompson said. “There is a breakdown of voters who are in the at-risk category and that includes any voters 65 years or older, someone that lives in a long-care facility, the nursing homes, someone that has a chronic lung disease, severe asthma, a heart condition, is immune compromised, has diabetes or a chronic liver or kidney disease.”
This additional seventh option does not require notarization.
SB 631 also provides a mail-in ballot option which does require notarization.
“In a normal absentee ballot situation, the voter can request a ballot by sending in an absentee ballot request by mail, by fax or by email,” Thompson said. “For the mail-in ballot option, they can only request the mail-in ballot by mail or in person. … And they can only return their mail-in ballot by mail.”
Thompson said she strongly urges mail-in voters to have their ballots in the mail no later than Saturday, Aug. 1 to ensure the ballots are collected by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The last day to register for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 7.
