WARRENSBURG — Lindsey Simmons, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative - District 4, and Vicki Englund, the Democratic candidate for State Treasurer, traveled to Warrensburg to speak with local voters Saturday, Oct. 31 at Grover Park.
Simmons and Englund each gave a speech to attendees before speaking one-on-one with those in attendance.
Raymond James, the Democratic candidate for County Commission – Eastern District, and James Williams, the Democratic candidate for State Representative – District 54, were also present to speak with voters and voice their support for Simmons and Englund.
Simmons and Englund's trip to Warrensburg was part of a series of stops they made throughout Missouri on Saturday, including Mexico, Moberly, Fayette, Sedalia and Belton.
James introduced Simmons to the crowd and shared her background as a Marshall native who attended Missouri Valley College before being accepted to Harvard Law School.
During Simmons' speech, she offered a rebuttal to the notion that Missouri does not support progressive ideas, referencing the outcomes of 2018 ballot measures such as defeating Right to Work, increasing minimum wage, implementing campaign finance laws and legalizing medical marijuana.
Simmons said their polling in August showed their campaign moved the district by 25 points.
Simmons went on to say that despite her opponent Vicky Hartzler's funding coming from large agriculture companies, defense contractors and pharmaceutical companies, during the last FEC filing, her campaign out-raised Hartzler's.
"As of this morning, one of the national polling groups has moved us from a solid Republican district into likely Republican," Simmons said. "We have officially moved this district further to the left."
Simmons went on to speak about her experience with Hartzler as a Congresswoman that caused Simmons to want to run for office.
Simmons said when her husband was deployed to Syria in 2017, the only reason he was able to return home alive was due to assistance from local Kurdish allies who provided the troops with food and additional supplies when supply chains were difficult to come by for U.S. troops.
Simmons said when she saw President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had sent militants to attack U.S. soldiers including Simmons' husband's unit, she reached out to Hartzler about the issue.
"I thought (previous District 4 U.S. Representative) Ike (Skelton) cared about military families; it didn't matter if you were a Republican or Democrat," Simmons said. "If you were a military family or service member, Congressman Skelton would listen to you and he would help you ... My problem is I thought Vicky Hartzler would have the same integrity and the same decency. And I was wrong."
Simmons said she received no response from Hartzler's office until the day after Simmons launched her campaign when Hartzler's office called to apologize.
Simmons said that four days later, Trump made the decision to pull U.S. troops away from the Syria-Turkey border, removing American militant support from Kurdish allies in northern Syria.
Simmons said that two weeks later, the Syrian base her husband had been stationed at had its American flag replaced with a Russian one.
Simmons went on to criticize Hartzler's other actions such as denying food stamps to families, denying hazard pay to workers and denying civil rights to the LGBTQ+ community enlisted in military service.
"That is why I ran for this seat," Simmons said. "This is about my home, my family and making sure that we bring integrity and decency back to our community."
Simmons ended her speech by thanking attendees for helping her campaign get to where it is.
Prior to Englund's speech, Simmons praised William's insights on healthcare and his role in educating the public about the topic and James spoke about the roles of a county commissioner, such as maintaining roads and bringing businesses to the area.
James said while he wants to bring industries to the area, he opposes confined animal feeding operations and giving an industry a long-lasting tax break for an unequivocal amount of jobs.
James added that universal healthcare would also create an increase in employment.
Englund began her speech explaining her previous roles serving the state such as holding positions in the Small Business Administration, St. Louis County Economic Council, Missouri House of Representatives and Lindbergh Schools Board of Education.
Englund has also served as a clean energy consultant and owns a small business.
Englund said she served in the St. Louis County Economic Council before, during and after the events of 9/11 and compared the uncertainty of the economic market she worked with during that time period to the uncertainty currently caused by COVID-19.
"Right now the Treasurer's Office has small business and agricultural loans, so we're going to target those loans to minority and women-owned businesses who have been hit hardest by COVID-19," Englund said. "We're going to make sure farmers who are eligible to receive PPE financing know it's available before it's all dried up."
Englund added that the funds provided by the federal government through the CARES Act are distributed to counties by the Treasurer's Office.
Englund said a key role of the State Treasurer is investing the money of Missouri citizens and she plans to invest the funds in businesses that agree to play employees a living wage, have a sustainability outlook and provide adequate diversity and inclusion in its workforce.
Englund went on to say that she wants to avoid investing in corporations such as Walmart because the state pays for social services for workers not earning a livable wage at businesses such as Walmart.
She also said if elected to her position, she would work alongside both Democrats and Republicans to accomplish the goals of her office.
Before Simmons and Englund got on the road for their next stop, they took some time to speak one-on-one with attendees.
