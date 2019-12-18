JOHNSON COUNTY — A camper is considered a total loss after Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 crews responded to the report of the fire at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 864 N.W. Highway 13.
Crews first arrived on scene at 11:57 p.m.
JCFPD information states the camper was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
The fire was determined out at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Crews cleared the scene at 2:12 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The JCFPD did not have any other information regarding the cause of the fire.
