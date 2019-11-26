CENTERVIEW — Students at Crest Ridge Elementary have a lot to be thankful for this November.
Students in second and third grades recently participated in a turkey coloring activity through the Daily Star-Journal.
Students got creative and colored a turkey while also writing about what their favorite fall food is and what they are thankful for.
We here at the Daily Star-Journal are thankful that these students took the time to share what they are thankful for.
All the turkeys submitted are displayed in our office at 135 E. Market St.
