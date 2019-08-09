Creek bridge completed at Miller Mausoleum

HOLDEN — A creek bridge now connects the front Miller Mausoleum property to the Miller Lake.
Several donors provided financial and labor assistance in finishing this significant project.
This bridge is part of the bigger-planned community park on the property which will include nature trails and access to the lake.
Sam Raber, Pat Clarida, Mike Shaw and Leslie Dines assisted in constructing the bridge.
Others who worked on the bridge but not shown were Clarence Silvers, who designed and constructed the steel support structure, and the Holden Boy Scouts Troop 727.
The bridge only needs laying of gravel at both ends.
Carl Cranfill, the owner, invites the public to come out and enjoy the park with the partially-completed trail system.
The next big project nearing completion is expansion of the parking lot and the two RV camping sites are not far behind.
The public is invited to visit the Facebook page Miller Mausoleum Holden or the web site millermausoleum.com for more information.
(0) comments
