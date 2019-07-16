JOHNSON COUNTY — The 4-H Achievement Day took place Wednesday, July 17, at the Johnson County Fair.

Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their projects.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.

It is also indicated if the students were selected to compete/show at the Missouri State Fair.

CATEGORY: ARTS AND CRAFTS

  • Tiffany Gudde, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Clayton Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview
  • Colt Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa
  • Kaelyn Counts, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa, State Fair
  • Hayden Starbuck, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Tiffany Gudde, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Nicholaus Boyer, Blue (3), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
  • Emily Ikerd, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview
  • Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview, State Fair
  • Clayton Gower, Blue (2), Royal Clovers, Centerview
  • Maggie Parsons, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Breanna Shippy, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, State Fair
  • Adalynn Shippy, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, State Fair
  • Emily Ikerd, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Breanna Shippy, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
  • Tiffany Gudde, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Adalynn Shippy, Red
  • Hayden Starbuck, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
  • Sawyer Brewington, Red, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden

Advance Visual Arts Level II

  • Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue (3), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
  • Gudde, Red

Scrapbooking

  • Mallory Hall, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Hall, Red
  • Riley Edmunds, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
  • Hall, White

CATEGORY: AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR

Tractor 1

  • David Brisbin, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair

CATEGORY: BEEKEEPING

Beekeeping II

  • Papasifakis, Blue (3), State Fair

CATEGORY: CATS

Cat Care I

  • Ellison Hall, Blue (3), Blackwater Bobcats, Holden

Cat Care II

  • Starbuck, Blue

Cat Care III

  • Edmunds, Blue

CATEGORY: CAKE DECORATING

Cake Decorating I

  • Hailey Bente, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
  • Grayci Holcomb, Blue, State Fair
  • Madeline Keary, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
  • Hallee Gates, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Colleen Keary, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton

Cake Decorating II

  • Makayla Hayworth, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton

Cake Decorating UIII

  • Patience Caserta, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
  • Malea Brewington, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden, State Fair

CATEGORY: CLOVER KIDS

Clover Kids Unit I

  • Evelyn Keary, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
  • Adley Blew, Blue (3), Chilhowee Indians, Chillhowee
  • Benjamin Pryde, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
  • Harrison Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview
  • Carleigh Wilson, Blue (3), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
  • Mack Bramwell, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview

Clover Kids Unit II

  • Easton Smith, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Alexis Davis, Blue (3), Mineral Creek, Leeton

Clover Kids Unit III

  • Mallory Hall, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
  • Myla Jones, Blue (3), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
  • Jaycee Gower, Blue (2), Royal Clovers, Centerview

CATEGORY: CLOTHING AND TEXTILES

Sewing Expressions I

  • Rebecca Mukisa, Blue (3), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
  • Makayla Hayworth, Blue (2), Mineral Creek, Leeton
  • Brilynn Fleming, Blue (3), Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
  • Brinlea Rhyne, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
  • Addison Counts, Blue (3), State Fair (2)
  • Mallory Hall, Blue (3), State Fair
  • Hayden Starbuck, Red (2)

Sewinf Expressions III

  • Bailey Fleming, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
  • Brooklynn Fleming, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
  • Papasifakis, Blue, State Fair

CATEGORY: COMPUTERS

Other Programming Languages

  • Tori Schmidt, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair

CATEGORY: CROCHET

Crochet

  • Morgan Starbuck, Blue, State Fair

CATEGORY: DOG

Dog I

  • Hallee Gates, Blue (2)
  • Brooklynn Fleming, Blue, State Fair
  • Rhyne, Blue

Dog III

  • Papasifakis, Blue (3), State Fair (2)
  • Edmunds, Blue
  • Starbuck, Blue
  • Colhour, Blue, State Fair

CATEGORY: ENTOMOLOGY

Entomology I

  • Jack Pauling, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
  • Ellison Hall, Blue (2)

CATEGORY: ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Entrepreneurship I

  • Charles Muwanguzi, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, State Fair

CATEGORY: FOOD/NUTRITION

Food I

  • Layla Parsons, Blue (3), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Clayton Gower, Blue (2) State Fair
  • Hoppenthaler, Blue, State Fair
  • Mallory Hall, Blue (2), State Fair
  • Makayla Hayworth, Blue
  • Clayton Gower, Red
  • Brilynn Fleming, Red
  • Daniel Zeimet, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden
  • Mallor Hall, Red

Food II

  • Hayden Starbuck, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
  • Brock Krewson, Blue (3), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Hayden Starbuck, Red

Food IV

  • Morgan Starbuck, Blue (2), State Fair
  • Claire Starbuck, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Breads I

  • Zeimet, Blue
  • Papasifakis, Blue (3)

CATEGORY: GOATS

Meat Goat II

  • Brock Krewson, Red

Dairy Goat I

  • Addison Withrich, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Warrensburg

Dairy Goat II

  • Marlys Kanneman, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair (2)

Dairy Goat III

  • Edmunds, Blue

CATEGORY: HOME IMPROVEMENT

Home Improvement II

  • Kanneman, Blue
  • Papasifakis, Blue (2), State Fair

CATEGORY: HEALTH/FITNESS

Keeping Fit

  • Clayton Gower, Blue (3), State Fair (2)

CATEGORY: HORSE

Horseless Horse

  • Kaelyn Counts, Blue (2)

Horse Riding

  • Brookelyn Hancock, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden
  • Aiden Watterson, Blue (2), Chilhowee Indians, Holden, State Fair
  • Jillian Skidmore, Blue (2), Chilhowee Indians, Holden, State Fair
  • Hallee Gates, Blue (2)

CATEGORY: LEADERSHIP

Step Up To Leadership II

  • Morgan Starbuck, Blue, State Fair

CATEGORY: MEATS

Country Cured Bacon

  • Hoppenthaler, Blue, State Fair
  • Mallory Hall, Red

Country Cured Hams

  • Hoppenthaler, Blue, State Fair
  • Cooper Audsley, Red, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg

CATEGORY: OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Outdoor II (Camping)

  • Muwanguzi, Blue, State Fair

CATEGORY: PHOTOGRAPHY

Photography I

  • Rhyne, Blue (2)
  • Breanna Shippy, Blue
  • Lylah Smith, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Zeimet, Blue (3)
  • Colleen Keary, Blue (3)
  • Withrich, Blue (2), State Fair
  • Malea Brewington, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Holden
  • Bailey Fleming, Blue
  • Breanna Shippy, Blue
  • Bailey Fleming, Blue (2)
  • Malea Brewington, Blue
  • Alyssa Banks, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Makayla Hayworth, Blue (2), Mineral Creek, Leeton
  • Mallory Hall, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
  • Breanna Shippy, Blue
  • Cooper Audsley, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
  • Mallory Hall, Blue (2)
  • Makayla Hayworth, Red
  • Rhyne, Red
  • Alyssa Banks, Red
  • Audsley, Red
  • Tiffany Gudde, Red (2)
  • Smith, Red
  • Cooper Audsley, Red
  • Tiffany Gudde, White
  • Withrich, White

Photography II

  • Grayci Holcomb, Blue (3), State Fair
  • Zoie Davis, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
  • Silas Rhyne, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Emily Ikerd, Blue, State Fair
  • Riley Edmunds, Blue
  • Colhour, Blue (3)
  • Emily Ikerd, Blue
  • Riley Edmunds, Blue
  • Davis, Red
  • Emily Ikerd, Red
  • Riley Edmunds, Red
  • Davis, White

Photography III

  • Papasifakis, Blue (2)
  • Ava Houtsma, Blue (3), Mineral Creek, Warrensburg, State Fair
  • Meredith Hoeper, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
  • Meredith Hoeper, Red
  • Papasifakis, Red

CATEGORY: POULTRY

Poultry I

  • Nathan Snowden, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Warrensburg
  • Brinlea Rhyne, Blue

CATEGORY: QUILTING

Quilting I

  • Kelsey Snowden, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Warrensburg
  • Mallory Hall, Blue (2)
  • Emily Ikerd, Blue
  • Adalynn Shippy, Blue
  • Smith, Blue
  • Claire Starbuck, Blue
  • Mallory Hall, Red

Quilting III

  • Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair

CATEGORY: RABBITS

Rabbits I

  • Layla Parsons, Blue (2)

RABBITS III

  • Riley Edmunds, Red (2)

CATEGORY: ROBOTICS

Robotics I - With EV3

  • Muwanguzi, Blue, State Fair
  • Zeimet, Blue
  • Royce Ewing, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview, State Fair

Additional Robotics Platforms

  • Ian Pryde, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair

CATEGORY: SELF-DETERMINED

Self-Determined (Science)

  • Clayton Phoenix, Blue, State Fair
  • Wyatt Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview, State Fair
  • Levi Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview, State Fair
  • Justin Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview, State Fair

CATEGORY: SHEEP

Sheep II

  • Brock Krewson, White

CATEGORY: SHOOTING SPORTS

Archery

  • Marcus Korman, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
  • Davis, Blue (2), State Fair
  • Cooper Audsley, Red

CATEGORY: VETERINARY SCIENCE

Veterinary Science II

  • Riley Edmunds, Blue

CATEGORY: WELDING

Welding

  • Wyatt Phoenix, Blue, State Fair
  • Colt Holcomb, Blue
  • Papasifakis, Blue, State Fair
  • Colhour, Blue, State Fair
  • Brewington, Blue
  • Clayton Phoenix, Blue
  • Justin Phoenix, Blue (2)
  • Levi Phoenix, Blue (2), State Fair
  • Clayton Phoenix, Red (2)
  • Levi Phoenix, Red
  • Andrew Snowden, Red (3)
  • Wyatt Phoenix, Red (2)
  • Justin Phoenix, Red

CATEGORY: WOODWORKING

Woodworking I

  • Papasifakis, Red
  • Bradley Shippy, Red
  • Deacon Claunch, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Wyatt Pemberton, Red, Union Chapel Lions, Holden

Woodworking II

  • Nicholaus Boyer, Blue
  • Wyatt Hall, Red

Woodworking III

  • August Hoeper, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, State Fair
  • Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair

Woodworking IV

  • Cooper Parsons, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
  • Emily Ikerd, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg

