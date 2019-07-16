JOHNSON COUNTY — The 4-H Achievement Day took place Wednesday, July 17, at the Johnson County Fair.
Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their projects.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.
It is also indicated if the students were selected to compete/show at the Missouri State Fair.
CATEGORY: ARTS AND CRAFTS
Arts and Crafts
- Tiffany Gudde, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Clayton Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview
- Colt Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa
- Kaelyn Counts, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Grayci Holcomb, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Odessa, State Fair
- Hayden Starbuck, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Tiffany Gudde, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Nicholaus Boyer, Blue (3), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
- Emily Ikerd, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview
- Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview, State Fair
- Clayton Gower, Blue (2), Royal Clovers, Centerview
- Maggie Parsons, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Breanna Shippy, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, State Fair
- Adalynn Shippy, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, State Fair
- Emily Ikerd, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Breanna Shippy, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
- Tiffany Gudde, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Adalynn Shippy, Red
- Hayden Starbuck, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Sawyer Brewington, Red, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden
Advance Visual Arts Level II
- Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue (3), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Gudde, Red
Scrapbooking
- Mallory Hall, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Hall, Red
- Riley Edmunds, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Hall, White
CATEGORY: AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR
Tractor 1
- David Brisbin, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
CATEGORY: BEEKEEPING
Beekeeping II
- Papasifakis, Blue (3), State Fair
CATEGORY: CATS
Cat Care I
- Ellison Hall, Blue (3), Blackwater Bobcats, Holden
Cat Care II
- Starbuck, Blue
Cat Care III
- Edmunds, Blue
CATEGORY: CAKE DECORATING
Cake Decorating I
- Hailey Bente, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
- Grayci Holcomb, Blue, State Fair
- Madeline Keary, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
- Hallee Gates, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Colleen Keary, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
Cake Decorating II
- Makayla Hayworth, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
Cake Decorating UIII
- Patience Caserta, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
- Malea Brewington, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Holden, State Fair
CATEGORY: CLOVER KIDS
Clover Kids Unit I
- Evelyn Keary, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
- Adley Blew, Blue (3), Chilhowee Indians, Chillhowee
- Benjamin Pryde, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Harrison Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview
- Carleigh Wilson, Blue (3), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Mack Bramwell, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Clover Kids Unit II
- Easton Smith, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Alexis Davis, Blue (3), Mineral Creek, Leeton
Clover Kids Unit III
- Mallory Hall, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
- Myla Jones, Blue (3), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
- Jaycee Gower, Blue (2), Royal Clovers, Centerview
CATEGORY: CLOTHING AND TEXTILES
Sewing Expressions I
- Rebecca Mukisa, Blue (3), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
- Makayla Hayworth, Blue (2), Mineral Creek, Leeton
- Brilynn Fleming, Blue (3), Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
- Brinlea Rhyne, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Addison Counts, Blue (3), State Fair (2)
- Mallory Hall, Blue (3), State Fair
- Hayden Starbuck, Red (2)
Sewinf Expressions III
- Bailey Fleming, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
- Brooklynn Fleming, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
- Papasifakis, Blue, State Fair
CATEGORY: COMPUTERS
Other Programming Languages
- Tori Schmidt, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
CATEGORY: CROCHET
Crochet
- Morgan Starbuck, Blue, State Fair
CATEGORY: DOG
Dog I
- Hallee Gates, Blue (2)
- Brooklynn Fleming, Blue, State Fair
- Rhyne, Blue
Dog III
- Papasifakis, Blue (3), State Fair (2)
- Edmunds, Blue
- Starbuck, Blue
- Colhour, Blue, State Fair
CATEGORY: ENTOMOLOGY
Entomology I
- Jack Pauling, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton, State Fair
- Ellison Hall, Blue (2)
CATEGORY: ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Entrepreneurship I
- Charles Muwanguzi, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, State Fair
CATEGORY: FOOD/NUTRITION
Food I
- Layla Parsons, Blue (3), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Clayton Gower, Blue (2) State Fair
- Hoppenthaler, Blue, State Fair
- Mallory Hall, Blue (2), State Fair
- Makayla Hayworth, Blue
- Clayton Gower, Red
- Brilynn Fleming, Red
- Daniel Zeimet, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden
- Mallor Hall, Red
Food II
- Hayden Starbuck, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Brock Krewson, Blue (3), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Hayden Starbuck, Red
Food IV
- Morgan Starbuck, Blue (2), State Fair
- Claire Starbuck, Red, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Breads I
- Zeimet, Blue
- Papasifakis, Blue (3)
CATEGORY: GOATS
Meat Goat II
- Brock Krewson, Red
Dairy Goat I
- Addison Withrich, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Warrensburg
Dairy Goat II
- Marlys Kanneman, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair (2)
Dairy Goat III
- Edmunds, Blue
CATEGORY: HOME IMPROVEMENT
Home Improvement II
- Kanneman, Blue
- Papasifakis, Blue (2), State Fair
CATEGORY: HEALTH/FITNESS
Keeping Fit
- Clayton Gower, Blue (3), State Fair (2)
CATEGORY: HORSE
Horseless Horse
- Kaelyn Counts, Blue (2)
Horse Riding
- Brookelyn Hancock, Blue, Chilhowee Indians, Holden
- Aiden Watterson, Blue (2), Chilhowee Indians, Holden, State Fair
- Jillian Skidmore, Blue (2), Chilhowee Indians, Holden, State Fair
- Hallee Gates, Blue (2)
CATEGORY: LEADERSHIP
Step Up To Leadership II
- Morgan Starbuck, Blue, State Fair
CATEGORY: MEATS
Country Cured Bacon
- Hoppenthaler, Blue, State Fair
- Mallory Hall, Red
Country Cured Hams
- Hoppenthaler, Blue, State Fair
- Cooper Audsley, Red, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
CATEGORY: OUTDOOR ADVENTURES
Outdoor II (Camping)
- Muwanguzi, Blue, State Fair
CATEGORY: PHOTOGRAPHY
Photography I
- Rhyne, Blue (2)
- Breanna Shippy, Blue
- Lylah Smith, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Zeimet, Blue (3)
- Colleen Keary, Blue (3)
- Withrich, Blue (2), State Fair
- Malea Brewington, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Holden
- Bailey Fleming, Blue
- Breanna Shippy, Blue
- Bailey Fleming, Blue (2)
- Malea Brewington, Blue
- Alyssa Banks, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Makayla Hayworth, Blue (2), Mineral Creek, Leeton
- Mallory Hall, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
- Breanna Shippy, Blue
- Cooper Audsley, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
- Mallory Hall, Blue (2)
- Makayla Hayworth, Red
- Rhyne, Red
- Alyssa Banks, Red
- Audsley, Red
- Tiffany Gudde, Red (2)
- Smith, Red
- Cooper Audsley, Red
- Tiffany Gudde, White
- Withrich, White
Photography II
- Grayci Holcomb, Blue (3), State Fair
- Zoie Davis, Blue, Mineral Creek, Leeton
- Silas Rhyne, Blue (2), Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Emily Ikerd, Blue, State Fair
- Riley Edmunds, Blue
- Colhour, Blue (3)
- Emily Ikerd, Blue
- Riley Edmunds, Blue
- Davis, Red
- Emily Ikerd, Red
- Riley Edmunds, Red
- Davis, White
Photography III
- Papasifakis, Blue (2)
- Ava Houtsma, Blue (3), Mineral Creek, Warrensburg, State Fair
- Meredith Hoeper, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
- Meredith Hoeper, Red
- Papasifakis, Red
CATEGORY: POULTRY
Poultry I
- Nathan Snowden, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Warrensburg
- Brinlea Rhyne, Blue
CATEGORY: QUILTING
Quilting I
- Kelsey Snowden, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Warrensburg
- Mallory Hall, Blue (2)
- Emily Ikerd, Blue
- Adalynn Shippy, Blue
- Smith, Blue
- Claire Starbuck, Blue
- Mallory Hall, Red
Quilting III
- Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair
CATEGORY: RABBITS
Rabbits I
- Layla Parsons, Blue (2)
RABBITS III
- Riley Edmunds, Red (2)
CATEGORY: ROBOTICS
Robotics I - With EV3
- Muwanguzi, Blue, State Fair
- Zeimet, Blue
- Royce Ewing, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview, State Fair
Additional Robotics Platforms
- Ian Pryde, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, State Fair
CATEGORY: SELF-DETERMINED
Self-Determined (Science)
- Clayton Phoenix, Blue, State Fair
- Wyatt Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview, State Fair
- Levi Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview, State Fair
- Justin Phoenix, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Centerview, State Fair
CATEGORY: SHEEP
Sheep II
- Brock Krewson, White
CATEGORY: SHOOTING SPORTS
Archery
- Marcus Korman, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
- Davis, Blue (2), State Fair
- Cooper Audsley, Red
CATEGORY: VETERINARY SCIENCE
Veterinary Science II
- Riley Edmunds, Blue
CATEGORY: WELDING
Welding
- Wyatt Phoenix, Blue, State Fair
- Colt Holcomb, Blue
- Papasifakis, Blue, State Fair
- Colhour, Blue, State Fair
- Brewington, Blue
- Clayton Phoenix, Blue
- Justin Phoenix, Blue (2)
- Levi Phoenix, Blue (2), State Fair
- Clayton Phoenix, Red (2)
- Levi Phoenix, Red
- Andrew Snowden, Red (3)
- Wyatt Phoenix, Red (2)
- Justin Phoenix, Red
CATEGORY: WOODWORKING
Woodworking I
- Papasifakis, Red
- Bradley Shippy, Red
- Deacon Claunch, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Wyatt Pemberton, Red, Union Chapel Lions, Holden
Woodworking II
- Nicholaus Boyer, Blue
- Wyatt Hall, Red
Woodworking III
- August Hoeper, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, State Fair
- Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, State Fair
Woodworking IV
- Cooper Parsons, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Emily Ikerd, Red, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.