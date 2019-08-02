County commissioners receive two resignation letters from Trails Regional Library Board of Trustee members

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Commissioners received a pair of resignation letters from members of the Trails Regional Library Board of Trustees on Tuesday, July 30.
Newly elected board members Shelba Williams and Joshua Walker sent resignation letters to the county commissioners after their appointments were brought under questioning.
The board voted unanimously on July 24 to suspend its monthly meeting after former Board President Scotty Walker used the public comment time to question why he was no longer on the board.
According to minutes from the March meeting, on the 20th, Judy Tyler, Corder, made a motion to recommend the reappointment of Amanda Travis, Lexington, and Ron McMullin, Lexington, to represent Lafayette County and Walker to represent Johnson County. It passed 9-0.
Then in the June meeting, minutes show the board elected officers for fiscal year 2020 with terms to begin July 1, 2019.
JoLynne Soendker, Odessa, made a motion to elect Walker as president, McMullin as vice president, Tyler as secretary and Wolter as treasurer.
Amanda Travis, Lexington, seconded the motion and it passed 8-0.
Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson stated that on April 8, 2019, she received two letters from then-Driector Rochelle McCaulley.
One stated that both Walker and Wolter sought reappointment.
The letter also asked the County Commission to review Wolter’s eligibility as she had served a partial term before her first full term following the resignation of Eula Burton in November 2011. Burton’s term began in July of 2011 and was set to expire in June of 2015.
The letter stated that if she was eligible, Wolter wanted to be reappointed.
At the same time Thompson received this letter, she states she also received a letter from McCaulley stating concern about reappointing Wolter and Walker.
“This letter is speaking on behalf of the numerous concerns that have been brought to my attention regarding two of our appointed Johnson County Board of Trustees; Judy Wolter from Knob Noster and Scotty Walker from Holden,” a portion of her letter reads. “The complaints have been on-going for months, but are worse due to the correspondence that was sent anonymously to county offices in March. My recommendation is the consideration of their reappointments to not be completed but, rather, seek other community members to represent these communities.”
The letter also signified her intention to resign from her position.
Thompson stated that on April 15 she received another email from McCaulley with names of two potential people from Knob Noster to represent Johnson County.
“I am happy to report I have two individuals from Knob Noster and that are coming to you TWO days early,” stated the email from McCaulley to Thompson on April 15. “Staff were very eager to assist.”
The email stated it was understood only one would be chosen between Shelba Williams and Anna Marie Dudte.
A third name, with an application, was then presented to the County Commission on July 15.
An email from Kyle Constant, assistant director district administration, provided the name of Joshua Welker, Warrensburg, as an additional applicant to the board.
The County Commissioners sent Williams and Welker letters, dated July 16, saying they were appointed to the Library Board.
Board members stated on July 24 that they were unaware Williams, Dudte and Welker were presented to the commission.
Doug Harris, the board's legal advisor, board members and concerned community members met with the county commissioners on Tuesday, July 30.
"The board has stated it is happy with whatever decision the commission makes, but we do not feel like we have the authority to say, 'Do this or do that,' because it is a commission appointment," Harris told the county commissioners.
Thompson said she contacted both Williams and Welker about the situation at hand.
She said she told Welker that the advise from Prosecuting Attorney Rob Russell was that Welker and Williams resign from their appointments so that they could be rescinded and Walker and Wolter could be appointed back onto the board.
Thompson said she received verbal agreement from Welker before later receiving his official resignation letter.
Welker's resignation letter began with, "It has been brought to my attention that due to misconduct I was offered this position on the Trails Regional Library Board by mistake. I have been told that the Commission's decision is that the best course of action would be for me to resign. Therefore, with this letter I resign from my position on the Board, effective immediately."
Also on July 30, the commission received a letter of resignation from Williams.
Her letter states, "I am in agreement with resigning my appointed position with Trails Regional Library board."
Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel said the information the commission initially received was not accurate.
Western County Commissioner Charlie Kavanaugh said the commission asked for documentation as to what the Board wanted moving forward.
The commission agreed that in the March minutes the board showed favor retaining Walker, but the board did not specify Wolter in that motion.
"The board is looking to conduct library business, not create controversy over board appointments," Harris said.
Kavanaugh told those in attendance on Tuesday that the commissioners are not looking for a decision, just a recommendation of what the board wants.
"We just want to move forward, so however the commission resolves that, that is great. We would love to get back to the business of operating a library," Harris said.
The commissioners are set to revisit the issue Monday morning, Aug. 5.
