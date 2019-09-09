WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Commission met with Sgt. Shane Green of the Missouri Highway Patrol in late August to discuss the salting and sanding of county roads during inclement weather.
Green initially met with Presiding Commissioner Bill Gabel and Western Commissioner Charles Kavanaugh as Eastern Commissioner John Marr was unable to attend the Tuesday, Aug. 27, meeting.
Green relayed his parked patrol car was struck and totaled last winter while he was responding to the report of a motor vehicle collision at Blackwater Bridge.
Green raised concerns about the state of Blackwater Bridge on Missouri Highway 13 after snowfall or other inclement weather that requires roads to be plowed or be treated, asking the commissioners to consider pre-treating the road with salt, as the current standard is to put sand on the county roadways.
Gabel and Kavanaugh decided to withhold an official decision until all three commissioners could be present and an agenda item was scheduled for the Thursday, Aug. 29, meeting.
The commissioners discussed the benefits and issues in using salt, sand and beet juice, concluding that Road Superintendent Gary Bell should determine if a road requires salt, rather than just sand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.