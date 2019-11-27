County affected by fog, high winds

WARRENSBURG — High winds, up to 62 miles per hour, were reported Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, into Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, throughout Johnson County.
An alert from the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency was released at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 26 that high winds were expected until 9 a.m. Nov. 27. Another alert was sent at 6 p.m. for dense fog throughout the county.
EMA Director Troy Armstrong said EMA did not have to respond to any weather related incidents.
Public Works Project Manager William Graves said crews did not have to respond to any damage in Warrensburg, but some residences in town were affected.
Terry Butler, with the Warrensburg Police Department, said officers responded to a section of a rain gutter and trash blowing into the street at West Culton and North Holden streets and wind damage to a porch roof of a house in the 300 block of Christopher Street.
Debris landed on another house in the 100 block of South Marr Drive.
Evergy, formerly KCP&L, was out Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, responding to damage to power lines in the county.
