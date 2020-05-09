WARRENSBURG — The City Council voted to approve the only action item on the April 27 agenda, an ordinance temporarily suspending deadlines and late fees for some city-provided services, followed by an update on the state of the City of Warrensburg.
The section of city ordinance that requires payment of business license fees by June 1 is temporarily suspended while the city's state of emergency is in effect and 60 days after the state of emergency is lifted.
The section of city ordinance regarding sewer late fees is suspended for a period of time determined by the council.
The section of city ordinance regarding the expiration of liquor licenses for license year ending June 30 is suspended while the city's state of emergency is in effect and 60 days after the state of emergency is lifted.
Any other license expiration or application deadline in the code of ordinances is temporarily suspended while the city's state of emergency is in effect and 60 days after the state of emergency is lifted.
The ordinance is in effect until Dec. 31.
City Manager Harold Stewart provided an update on the state of the City of Warrensburg.
Stewart said the city’s finances weren’t as greatly impacted as it could have been because the city didn’t have any major projects, such as the traffic light upgrade, for this budget year.
Stewart said commerce in town has been greatly impacted from circumstances surrounding the stay-at-home order, such as non-essential businesses being closed and food establishments being limited to pick-up and delivery options.
“This is unprecedented,” Stewart said. “We’ve never had an event for such an extended period of time and have such a negative effect on sales tax revenue.”
Stewart said there is a University of Central Missouri professor who will assist the City of Warrensburg sort through data.
“Our budget was looking very good up until April and now we’re just waiting to see what the revenue will be in the coming months,” Stewart said.
Council member Scott Holmberg said he will calculate the sales tax from the things he has bought online and give that money to the city.
Holmberg also asked that the quarterly stipend received by council members for travel be put towards general revenue.
